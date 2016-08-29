Sharp wants to team up with Japan Display in OLED: Nikkei

A man using his mobile phone walks past Sharp Corp's liquid crystal display monitors showing the company logo in Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) is hoping to team up with its domestic rival Japan Display Inc (6740.T) in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays to catch up with South Korean manufacturers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

"Let's gather all Japanese talents in liquid crystal displays, develop (the OLED technology) and jointly manage," Sharp's new CEO, Tai Jeng-wu, told the Nikkei in an interview on Monday.

Sharp and Japan Display both plan to start mass production of OLED panels in 2018, lagging far behind the likes of Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics.