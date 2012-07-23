FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp to cut jobs; report net loss: Nikkei
July 23, 2012

Sharp to cut jobs; report net loss: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp is expected to report a group net loss of about 100 billion yen ($1.28 billion) for the April-June quarter as its LCD panel and solar panel businesses continue to decline, the Nikkei business daily said.

Sharp is also considering its first large-scale job cuts and will offer early retirement packages to several thousands of employees across the world, the Nikkei said.

Japan’s last major maker of television panels is booking an extraordinary charge of about 16 billion yen tied to an LCD cartel settlement, the Nikkei said.

The company is also considering selling its Tokyo branch office building and its sales office in Tokyo, the daily said.

Sharp had named a new president in March to turn around the company, which has been facing a record annual loss due to slumping TV sales.

($1 = 78.4000 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

