Sharp looking to appoint Foxconn director as new head: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Sharp Corp began making final preparations on Wednesday to appoint Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co director Tai Jeng-wu as its new president to replace Kozo Takahashi, the Nikkei reported.

Tai would be Sharp’s first leader in a century to be chosen from outside Japan, and will spearhead the company’s rehabilitation efforts, according to the Nikkei.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, in March agreed to pay about $3.5 billion for a two-thirds stake in Sharp.