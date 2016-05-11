FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp looking to appoint Foxconn director as new head: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 11, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Sharp looking to appoint Foxconn director as new head: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sharp Corp began making final preparations on Wednesday to appoint Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co director Tai Jeng-wu as its new president to replace Kozo Takahashi, the Nikkei reported.

Tai would be Sharp’s first leader in a century to be chosen from outside Japan, and will spearhead the company’s rehabilitation efforts, according to the Nikkei.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, in March agreed to pay about $3.5 billion for a two-thirds stake in Sharp.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.