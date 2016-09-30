TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday it will invest 57.4 billion yen($567.81 million) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) business as part of a shift towards the production of displays for use in smartphones, automobiles and flat-screen televisions.

The investment will take place between April and June 2018, the company said, adding that there will not be any impact on the company's financial results in the year to March.

