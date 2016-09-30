NXP Semiconductors explores sale to Qualcomm: sources
NXP Semiconductors NV is exploring selling itself to Qualcomm Inc in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday it will invest 57.4 billion yen($567.81 million) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) business as part of a shift towards the production of displays for use in smartphones, automobiles and flat-screen televisions.
The investment will take place between April and June 2018, the company said, adding that there will not be any impact on the company's financial results in the year to March.
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it created a new artificial intelligence unit, as the company pushes deeper into the fast-growing field.
SAN FRANCISCO A bill signed into law on Thursday by California Governor Jerry Brown allows a self-driving vehicle with no operator inside to test on a public road, a key step enabling a private business park outside San Francisco to test driverless shuttles.