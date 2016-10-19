Samsung faces potential class action in U.S. over Note 7
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's U.S. unit is facing a proposed class action lawsuit from three Galaxy Note 7 customers, according to a filing in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey.
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp said it expected significant improvement in annual profit on restructuring and synergies with new owner Foxconn, sending shares in the display maker soaring 10 percent.
The statement by Sharp comes after the Nikkei business daily reported it expects to post an operating profit of about 40 billion yen ($385 million) this financial year, much bigger than a consensus of 6.6 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11 analysts.
That would mark the first return to the black at the operating level in three years for Sharp, which is rebuilding under Foxconn. The Taiwanese company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, took a two-thirds stake in Sharp in August.
Sharp said in the statement, however, that while profits were expected to improve, revenue was likely to drop.
The company said it plans to provide a full-year forecast on Nov. 1, when it announces its second-quarter results.
Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Inc said on Tuesday customers placing new orders for Model 3 cars will be able to take deliveries only from 2018.
NEW YORK Investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss on Tuesday filed amendments to their proposed bitcoin exchange-traded fund, naming State Street as administrator, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.