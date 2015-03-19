FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp to ax more than 10 percent of Japanese workforce: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 19, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Sharp to ax more than 10 percent of Japanese workforce: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a logo of Sharp Corp at a train station in Tokyo February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Sharp Corp is cutting more than 10 percent of its Japanese workforce starting in April, according to a Nikkei report.

The embattled electronics manufacturer will slash about 3,000 jobs through voluntary retirements and expects to book about 30 billion yen ($250.00 million) in retirement-related expenses for 2015, the business daily said.

Sharp's could also shed its North American television business as part of its plans to restructure operations in unprofitable businesses, the Nikkei said. (s.nikkei.com/1FBRPPX)

The company could also cut more than 2,000 jobs mostly in the Americas, representing about 10 percent of its workforce outside Japan, the Nikkei reported.

Sharp is also expected to lower the pay scale for its domestic workers in 2015, to curb personnel costs. The company plans to cut fixed costs by 50 billion yen ($416.67 million), the newspaper said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.