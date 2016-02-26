FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp, Foxconn extend deal talks deadline up to two weeks: source
#Technology News
February 26, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Sharp, Foxconn extend deal talks deadline up to two weeks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Sharp Corp is seen behind a traffic signal of red outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) and Taiwan’s Foxconn agreed on Friday to extend a deadline for takeover talks by one or two weeks beyond Monday’s planned expiry, a person familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), has been Sharp’s preferred candidate for a rescue deal.

Sharp on Thursday announced it had decided to sell a two-thirds stake to Foxconn, but the Taiwanese firm put the deal on hold until it could clarify what it called “new material information” from Sharp.

Sources said the last-minute hitch was due to previously undisclosed liabilities at Sharp.

Reporting by Taro Fuse; writing by William Mallard; editing by David Clarke and Ian Geoghegan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
