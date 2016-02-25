FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxconn puts Sharp takeover on hold over undisclosed liabilities: sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 25, 2016 / 12:34 PM / 2 years ago

Foxconn puts Sharp takeover on hold over undisclosed liabilities: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past display showing a logo of Sharp Corp in Tokyo, Japan, in this October 30, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TAIPEI/TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn has put its takeover of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp on hold after becoming aware of previously undisclosed liabilities, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Loss-making Sharp said earlier in the day that it had agreed to be bought by Foxconn, a contract manufacturing firm, in what would be the biggest takeover by a foreign company in Japan’s insular technology sector.

But Foxconn said hours later, in a separate statement, that it would not sign until it had clarified terms in a “new key document” from Sharp. It did not elaborate.

One of the sources, reading from details sent by Sharp to Foxconn, said the Japanese group had contingent liabilities that amount to “hundreds of billions of yen”. That matter would have to be resolved before a deal can be finalised, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the talks are confidential.

The source did not elaborate on the nature of the liabilities or the exact amount. Reuters has not seen a copy of the letter.

A spokesman for Foxconn, which is known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, declined to comment on the issue. Sharp also declined to comment.

Reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Clara Ferreira-Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.