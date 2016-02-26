FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp says has been disclosing contingent liabilities properly
February 26, 2016 / 5:39 AM / 2 years ago

Sharp says has been disclosing contingent liabilities properly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) said on Friday that it has been disclosing contingent liabilities properly in its financial statements - comments which come after Foxconn (2317.TW) put its takeover of the ailing electronics maker on hold, citing new material information.

The Japanese group had contingent liabilities that amounted to around 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion), three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Sharp said the reports of contingent liabilities of around 300 billion yen were not based on an announcement by the company.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

