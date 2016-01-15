Hon Hai to up investment offer for Sharp to about $5.9 billion: Yomiuri

A motorcyclist rides past the entrance of the headquarters of Hon Hai, which is also known by its trading name Foxconn, in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW) is set to offer to invest about 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Sharp Corp (6753.T), the Yomiuri daily reported, upping its proposal and sending shares in the troubled Japanese display maker soaring.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, could make the offer, its final proposal, as early as Friday, the Japanese newspaper said on Friday. It had previously proposed a maximum 500 billion yen investment, the Yomiuri said.

The report sent shares in Sharp soaring as much as 18 percent in morning trade. Hon Hai and Sharp declined to comment.

Sharp has been considering for months various ways to secure its future, including investment from Hon Hai, sources familiar with the situation have said. But Japanese state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) has been seen as a more likely investor.

A higher Hon Hai offer would put pressure on INCJ to raise its bid, which currently stood at 200 billion yen out of a total 350 billion yen restructuring plan, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters earlier this week.

Sources have said the Japanese government is eager to keep Sharp’s smartphone screen technology in Japanese hands.

Sharp is still trying to turn around its business despite a $1.7 billion rescue last May, its second major bailout in three years, as it and other Japanese consumer electronics makers struggle to compete against the likes of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and nimbler Asian rivals.

Tie-up talks between Hon Hai and Sharp fell through in 2012 after the Japanese company baulked at demands that it said would have given the Taiwanese firm too much control. The two firms remained in contact and jointly operate a plant in Osaka, western Japan, that makes large LCD panels.