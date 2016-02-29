FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp says has not set a deadline for deal with Hon Hai
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 29, 2016 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Sharp says has not set a deadline for deal with Hon Hai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view shows Sharp Corp's headquarters in Osaka, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp (6753.T) said on Monday it had not set a specific deadline for finalizing a takeover deal with Taiwan’s Foxconn, adding it aimed to do so “as soon as possible”.

The embattled Japanese display maker issued the statement in response to a weekend report in the Nikkei business daily that it was aiming to seal an agreement with Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), on March 7.

A person familiar with the matter has told Reuters the firms agreed to extend a deadline for takeover talks by 1-2 weeks, after the Taiwanese firm had put the deal on hold to clarify “new material information”.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.