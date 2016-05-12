FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Sharp reports wider annual loss on panel inventory glut
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 12, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Japan's Sharp reports wider annual loss on panel inventory glut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past an advertisement for Sharp Corp's Aquos television outside an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp (6753.T) on Thursday reported a slightly wider net loss for the year ended in March, weighed by slumping display prices and slower sales of client Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhones.

The company, which has agreed to a takeover by Taiwan’s Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW) - reported a net loss of 256 billion yen ($2.35 billion) from the previous year’s 222.35 billion yen.

Operating loss ballooned to 162 billion yen from the previous year’s 48.1 billion yen. That was better than the 170 billion yen the company forecast in March.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing

