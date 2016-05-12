FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Innolux, Japan's Sharp likely to cooperate in the future: Innolux chief
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 12, 2016 / 7:43 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Innolux, Japan's Sharp likely to cooperate in the future: Innolux chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foxconn's display-making affiliate Innolux Corp chairman T.C. Tuan attends a news conference in Hsinchu, Taiwan May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The head of Foxconn’s display-making affiliate Innolux Corp said on Thursday he sees opportunities for cooperation with Sharp Corp, while announcing he was resigning his post to take a role in Sharp under its new parent.

The Japanese electronics maker named a Foxconn vice chairman as its new president on Thursday, the latest step since agreeing a $3.5 billion stake sale in April to Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

H.C. Tuan, who will step down as Innolux chairman, said he would be moving to Sharp to help raise the competitiveness of the Japanese display maker, however his specific role had yet to be determined.

“Me going to Sharp is to create a win-win for Innolux and Sharp,” Tuan told reporters during a briefing.

Innolux President Wang Jyh-chau will succeed Tuan, the company said.

(Story corrects name of Innolux chairman in third paragraph to H.C. Tuan, not T.C. Tuan.)

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.