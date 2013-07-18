FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp to raise 100 billion yen through share sale: Kyodo
July 18, 2013 / 7:57 PM / in 4 years

Sharp to raise 100 billion yen through share sale: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese display maker Sharp Corp plans to raise about 100 billion yen ($994 million) through a share sale, Kyodo reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company, which supplies to Apple Inc, has 200 billion of yen convertible bond due in September.

Sharp plans to raise around 90 billion yen through a public stock offering by the end of September and up to 10 billion yen by selling shares to housing equipment maker Lixil Group Corp, the news wire said.

The Nikkei business daily said Sharp was also planning to raise 10 billion yen from power tool maker Makita Corp.

Sharp took big write-offs last year as it focused on making screens for its own struggling TV business.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

