FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp reverses losses on report to replace president
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 14, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

Sharp reverses losses on report to replace president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks around Sharp's TV sets at an electronics store in Tokyo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Sharp Corp reversed losses and jumped over 4 percent on Wednesday after a report that its president Mikio Katayama would resign as the company struggles to shore up its finances.

Sharp jumped as high as 534 yen before closing up 4.3 percent at 531 yen, and topped the main board as the heaviest traded stock by turnover.

Japan’s biggest maker of liquid crystal displays is headed for a record net loss in the year ending March 31 on slumping LCD demand, which forced it to cut output at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.