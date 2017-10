A salesperson walks among Sharp Corp's Aquos liquid-crystal display (LCD) televisions displayed at an electronic store in Tokyo in this June 8, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Sharp Corp shed 7.3 percent to 179 yen on Monday morning, extending Friday’s 28 percent slide after it reported a first-quarter loss and revised its forecast to a full-year operating loss of 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion).

Sharp had previously expected a 20 billion yen operating profit. ($1 = 78.5950 Japanese yen)