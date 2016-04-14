Shaw Communications posts slight rise in quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more retail Internet customers.

Calgary-based Shaw has transformed itself into a pure-play communications company, purchasing the country’s fourth largest wireless company Wind Mobile in late February and selling its media assets to Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO) in a deal that closed earlier this month.

Shaw, which competes with Telus Corp (T.TO) in Western Canada, said its consumer unit added more than 4000 internet customers in the quarter.

The company’s net income fell to C$164 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from C$168 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw’s quarterly revenue rose to C$1.15 billion from $1.12 billion.