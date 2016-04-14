FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shaw Communications posts slight rise in quarterly revenue
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 14, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Shaw Communications posts slight rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more retail Internet customers.

Calgary-based Shaw has transformed itself into a pure-play communications company, purchasing the country’s fourth largest wireless company Wind Mobile in late February and selling its media assets to Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO) in a deal that closed earlier this month.

Shaw, which competes with Telus Corp (T.TO) in Western Canada, said its consumer unit added more than 4000 internet customers in the quarter.

The company’s net income fell to C$164 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from C$168 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Shaw’s quarterly revenue rose to C$1.15 billion from $1.12 billion.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.