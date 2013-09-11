Former Florida Congressman Clay Shaw dies of cancer

MIAMI (Reuters) - Former Republican U.S. Representative Eugene Clay Shaw of Florida has died of lung cancer at age 74, his family said.

Shaw, a former Fort Lauderdale mayor who represented southeast Florida in Congress for 26 years, died on Tuesday night at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that our family announces the passing of our loving husband, father, grandfather, congressman and mayor, E. Clay Shaw, Jr.,” a statement from his family said.

Shaw was a lawyer and accountant before winning election in 1980 to Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. He won re-election 12 times until losing to Democrat Ron Klein in 2006.

During his time in Congress, Shaw advocated for Everglades restoration and promoted legislation that limited welfare payments and cut earnings taxes for Social Security recipients.

He is survived by his wife, Emilie, four children and 15 grandchildren, and is to be buried at a family plot in Cuba, Alabama.