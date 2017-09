Canada's Shaw Communications profit rises on gain from asset sale

The Shaw logo is pictured on their Barlow Trail building, home to the annual Shaw AGM, in Calgary, Alberta January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc’s (SJRb.TO) profit rose 22 percent in the second quarter, helped by a gain from the sale of some media assets to Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO).

The cable TV operator said net income rose to C$222 million ($203 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$182 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected Shaw to earn 41 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$1.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shaw gained C$49 million from the sale of its 50 percent interest in two French-language channels, Historia and Series+, to Corus earlier this year.

Internet customer additions rose to 12,767 from 7,675 a year earlier.

Shaw lost 20,758 video subscribers in the quarter, while it added 8,075 landline telephone accounts.

Revenue from its media operations fell 4 percent to C$249 million.

Total revenue rose about 2 percent to C$1.27 billion for the quarter ended February 28, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said.

Shares of Shaw closed at C$26.44 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.0919 Canadian Dollars)

(Corrects fourth and seventh paragraphs to fix currency to Canadian dollar from U.S. dollar)