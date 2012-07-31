Shaw group shares slide on doubts around CB&I takeover

(Reuters) - Shares of Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N on Tuesday slid further below the price implied by a $3 billion takeover offer from Chicago Bridge & Iron Co (CBI.N), as provisions in the merger deal compounded worries that it could fall through.

CB&I unveiled on Monday an offer of $46 per share - $41 in cash and $5 in CB&I stock at the time - a premium of 72 percent to Shaw’s closing price on Friday.

But Shaw shares fell 6 percent to below $39 on Tuesday, with analysts noting the relatively low break-up fee of $64 million if CB&I shareholders vote down the deal, as well as a provision requiring Shaw to report earnings of a certain level.

Shaw was trading at a 14 percent discount to the offer, and there are months of uncertainty ahead for investors in both companies since the merger deal states it will not close before February 13, 2013.

“The merger agreement is pretty weak. There are a lot of conditions for the deal to go through,” said King She, special situations analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group. “The issue is still whether CB&I shareholders are going to approve the deal.”

He said another worrisome requirement was for Shaw’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be at least $200 million for the four quarters before the deal closes. “Given Shaw’s history, earnings becomes a focus between now and closing,” he said.

Excluding its stake in nuclear company Westinghouse that it is in the process of selling, Shaw made $14.9 million in EBITDA for the three months to May 31 on revenue of $1.6 billion, but it posted a loss in its fiscal year ended August 2011.

One arbitrage investor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also cited the EBITDA provision, the small termination fee if CB&I shareholders vote against the merger, as well as a potential break-up if the deal does not get financing.