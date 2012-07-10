FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shaw Group expects fewer orders this year
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2012 / 10:57 AM / in 5 years

Shaw Group expects fewer orders this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N cut its full-year forecast for orders, due mainly to a lower backlog in its power segment, but stood by its outlook for 2012 earnings.

Shaw now expects a year-end backlog of about $18 billion, below its prior forecast of $22 billion.

The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook of between $2.20 and $2.30 per share on revenue of $5.5 billion to $6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.12 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The power segment, which provides services to fossil and nuclear power industries, accounts for about one-third of the company’s total revenue. The order backlog in the division fell by $1 billion in the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The overall net loss for the quarter narrowed to $16 million, or 24 cents per share, from $70 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.56 billion, slightly above analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

The total backlog decreased to $18.19 billion as of May 31 from $20 billion at the end of last August.

Revenue from the plant services segment increased 2.2 percent and the environmental and infrastructure segment climbed 5 percent.

Shares of the company closed at $28.39 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.