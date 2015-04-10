FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. begins formal review of Shell's Arctic drilling plan
April 10, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. begins formal review of Shell's Arctic drilling plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department said on Friday it has received a plan by Royal Dutch Shell PLC to explore drilling opportunities in the Arctic.

The company’s plan envisions “exploration drilling in the shallow waters of the Chukchi Sea Outer Continental Shelf, off the northwest coast of Alaska.”

Late last month, the Obama administration upheld a 2008 Arctic lease sale, clearing an important hurdle for Shell.

The Interior Department will now consider the company’s drilling plan, which could take 30 days.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
