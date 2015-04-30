FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell looks with 'keen interest' at offshore Brazil assets
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 30, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Shell looks with 'keen interest' at offshore Brazil assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will look with “keen interest” at any subsea deep water oil assets Brazil’s state-run Petrobras puts up for sale, Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

“If things will be offered up in pre-salt in areas that we understand we would look at it with keen interest,” van Beurden said during a conference call following the release of Shell’s quarterly results.

Shell is set to become the largest foreign oil producer in Brazil should its deal to buy smaller British rival BG Group is completed.

Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.