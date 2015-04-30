Shell looks with 'keen interest' at offshore Brazil assets

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will look with “keen interest” at any subsea deep water oil assets Brazil’s state-run Petrobras puts up for sale, Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

“If things will be offered up in pre-salt in areas that we understand we would look at it with keen interest,” van Beurden said during a conference call following the release of Shell’s quarterly results.

Shell is set to become the largest foreign oil producer in Brazil should its deal to buy smaller British rival BG Group is completed.