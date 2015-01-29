FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK should reduce tax charge to help North Sea oilfields: Shell
January 29, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 3 years ago

UK should reduce tax charge to help North Sea oilfields: Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government should review a supplementary tax charge on North Sea oil producers as it has made the operation of some fields unrealistic, Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

“It needs to be looked at as the tax position is hindering viability,” he told reporters at a conference in London.

Britain is in the process of changing its tax regime to help North Sea producers deal with high costs and has promised to reduce taxes.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

