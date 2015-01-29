UK should reduce tax charge to help North Sea oilfields: Shell

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government should review a supplementary tax charge on North Sea oil producers as it has made the operation of some fields unrealistic, Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

“It needs to be looked at as the tax position is hindering viability,” he told reporters at a conference in London.

Britain is in the process of changing its tax regime to help North Sea producers deal with high costs and has promised to reduce taxes.