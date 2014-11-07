FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell files environmental assessment for Canada LNG project
#Environment
November 7, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Shell files environmental assessment for Canada LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY Alberta (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the lead partner in the consortium planning the Canada LNG project on British Columbia’s northern coast, said on Friday it has filed for an environmental assessment certificate with provincial regulators, a key step in gaining approval to build the liquefied natural-gas facility.

The company said in a release that the filing to British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Office begins a 180-day review of the project’s socio-economic and environmental impacts.

Shell has a 50 percent stake in the project, which will initially produce some 12 million tonnes of LNG per year for the Asian market and could be expanded to 24 million tonnes. PetroChina has a 20 percent share while Korea Gas Corp and Mitsubishi Corp each hold 15 percent.

Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
