Shell to sell certain Gulf of Mexico assets to EnVen Energy

Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014.

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million, plus royalty interests.

Houston-based EnVen plans to buy the Brutus/Glider assets, which include a subsea production system, and the deal is expected to close in October.

The Brutus/Glider assets have a combined current production estimate of about 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), which is about 4 percent of Shell's total production.

The company plans to sell some $30 billion worth of assets over the next three years or so to help pay for its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group in February. The deal forced Shell to sharply increase its borrowing in order to maintain its dividend policy at a time of low oil prices.

The Anglo-Dutch company plans to divest $6-$8 billion of assets this year, its Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said in July.