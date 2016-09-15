FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Shell agrees $80 million sale of remaining Danish downstream business
#Commodities
September 15, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Shell agrees $80 million sale of remaining Danish downstream business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shell's company logo is pictured at a gas station in Zurich April 8, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has agreed an $80 million sale of its remaining Danish downstream business, including its Fredericia refinery, to Denmark's Dansk Olieselskab, the company said on Thursday.

Shell, which wants to sell $30 billion worth of assets, will continue a long-term agreement to provide crude oil and feedstocks to the 70,000 barrel-a-day refinery and to offtake some of its products, it said.

The transaction, which completes Shell's exit from Denmark's downstream oil and gas market after the sale of its marketing business to Couche-Tard in May, includes Danish trading and supply activities and around 240 employees in total.

The deal is expected to complete next year.

Shell has to complete divestments of $6-8 billion this year to remain on track to reach its $30 billion target.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
