Shell upbeat on Gabon Leopard Marin discovery, sees gas play
October 29, 2015 / 7:54 AM / 2 years ago

Shell upbeat on Gabon Leopard Marin discovery, sees gas play

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSa.L) Leopard Marin discovery offshore Gabon may be a new commercial gas field, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

”Leopard is the first potentially commercial multi-TCF (trillion cubic feet) find in a new gas play and I think that is very exciting for us and for the government of Gabon,” Alastair Milne, Shell’s vice president exploration for Sub-Saharan Africa, told an industry conference in Cape Town.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

