Shell says challenges India tax demand order in court
April 25, 2013

Shell says challenges India tax demand order in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSa.L) India arm has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the claims by the local tax authorities that a share sale to its overseas parent in 2009 was undervalued by about 152 billion rupees ($2.8 billion).

The Anglo-Dutch oil company filed the “writ petition” in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, a company statement said.

The tax demand notice to Shell, sent earlier this year, is part of India’s stepped-up enforcement of tax collections and actions against global companies in the country including Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE.

“Shell has always maintained that it will continue to evaluate all options for redress available to resolve this tax dispute,” the company said in a statement on Thursday, without giving details of the tax demand.

($1 = 54.3762 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
