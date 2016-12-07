Shell confirms it signed MoU with Iran's NIOC

DUBAI (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) "to further explore areas of potential cooperation," a Shell spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

"Details of specific opportunities are confidential," the spokesman said.

Shell was due to sign three MoUs in Tehran to develop the South Azadegan and Yadavaran oil fields and the Kish gas field, an Iranian Oil Ministry official told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.