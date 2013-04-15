FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell says considering sale of some Italian downstream assets
April 15, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 4 years ago

Shell says considering sale of some Italian downstream assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it was considering selling some of its Italian downstream assets including its retail, aviation and supply and distribution businesses.

Shell, which in a statement on Monday affirmed its commitment to its other activities in Italy including its upstream gas and power business, said the potential disposal was part of its strategy to focus on the most competitive parts of its downstream portfolio.

The company has recently sold refineries in Britain and Germany as part of this plan.

The company said its non-service station lubricants and marine businesses were not amongst the assets it was considering selling.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
