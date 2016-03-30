FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell says Dutch investigators visit Shell headquarters in Nigeria oil probe
March 30, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Shell says Dutch investigators visit Shell headquarters in Nigeria oil probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The UK sterling price per litre of different blends of refined petrol (US $ 1.43 per litre unleaded) is seen at a Shell fuel station, with the Shard skyscraper seen behind, in central London, Britain January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday Dutch investigators recently visited its headquarters in the Hague in the Netherlands in relation to an investigation into a Nigerian offshore oil field.

“Representatives of the Dutch Financial Intelligence and Investigation Service and the Dutch Public Prosecutor recently visited Shell at its headquarters, ” a spokesman said.

“The visit was related to OPL 245, an offshore block in Nigeria that was the subject of a series of long-standing disputes with the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Shell is cooperating with the authorities and is looking into the allegations, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
