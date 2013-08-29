FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nynas to win EU approval for Shell refinery deal: source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 29, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Nynas to win EU approval for Shell refinery deal: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Swedish refiner Nynas will win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of most units of Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSa.L) Harburg refinery, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Nynas, which announced the deal for the 100,000 barrels per day (BPD) refinery in southern Hamburg in 2011, sought approval from the European Commission in February this year.

The EU competition authority opened an extensive investigation into the planned takeover in March, worried that the merged company would be the sole producer of naphthenic base oils in Europe.

These oils are used to produce industrial grease, metalworking fluids, adhesives, inks, insoluble sulfur, industrial rubber and fertilizers.

Nynas has managed to allay the regulatory concerns without offering any concessions, the source said.

“There are indications that the deal will be unconditionally cleared,” the person said.

The spokesman for competition policy at the Commission, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment. The EU executive has set a September 6 deadline for its decision.

The European refinery business has seen a wave of consolidation, hit by weak profit margins and high oil prices.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.