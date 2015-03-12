FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell boss gets $25.7 million payout
March 12, 2015

Shell boss gets $25.7 million payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden’s total compensation for 2014 will be 24.2 million euros ($25.7 million), including 5.6 million euros in salary, bonus and shares plus pension and other items, the company said on Thursday.

Shell spokeswoman Sally Donaldson said the total figure, published in the company’s annual report, was “unusually high” because it included a variety of extra payments related to Van Beurden’s long service with Shell and tax payments.

“This is not the same as this year’s ‘take home pay’,” Donaldson told Reuters in a statement.

“His promotion to CEO, combined with his prior expatriation from the Netherlands to the UK, have resulted in the ‘single figure’ which we have published today, but it’s important to put this figure in appropriate context.”

BP said this month Chief Executive Bob Dudley’s total compensation rose by more than 20 percent to $12.74 million in 2014.

($1 = 0.9421 euros)

Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
