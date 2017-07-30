FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 minutes ago
Shell suspends Pernis refinery loadings after fire
#Healthcare
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula after missile test
North Korea
U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula after missile test
Protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
Venezuela
Protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
HEALTHCARE
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 30, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 17 minutes ago

Shell suspends Pernis refinery loadings after fire

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station In Warsaw, Poland June 1, 2017.Kacper Pempel/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Loadings of oil products from Royal Dutch Shell's 404,000 barrels per day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands have been suspended following a fire at the plant, the company said in a statement to traders on Sunday.

"At this stage the extent of the damage is (being) investigated and we are unable to load product at the depot in Pernis," Shell said in the statement seen by Reuters.

"For now we work on the assumption that FCA (free carrier) loadings at depot Pernis will be interrupted until and including tomorrow so please take your necessary precautions."

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.