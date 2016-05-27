FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Shell says refining margin to stay under pressure - media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 27, 2016 / 6:50 AM / in a year

Shell says refining margin to stay under pressure - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.Murad Sezer

(Reuters) - Shell Refining Co's refining margin is expected to remain under pressure owing to weak recovery in crude oil demand, news website theedgemarkets.com reported on Friday.

The company's refining margin has come off from the peak of an average U.S.$7 per barrel in 2015 to about U.S. $4.96 (3.38 pounds) per barrel in the first quarter of this year, SRC chairman Datuk Iain Lo was quoted to have said after the group’s annual general meeting Thursday, as per the report

"We expect the margin to continue to be under pressure if the demand does not pick up but oil price [continues to] recover," Lo said adding the margins will continue to be volatile.

source: (bit.ly/1TMxcYw)

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.