Shell bolsters offshore wind interests with bid in U.S. tender

A logo of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has been shortlisted by the U.S. government to make a bid for an offshore wind project license in the waters off North Carolina, as it comes under pressure from shareholders to diversify into green energy.

Shell, as well as Norway's Statoil, qualified to participate in the upcoming leasing round offshore Kitty Hawk, the U.S. interior ministry said on Tuesday. The lease award is set for March 16.

Shell's core business of producing oil and gas is reeling after more than two years of weak prices.

The company has limited experience in building offshore wind farms but last month won a bid to build a 700-megawatt offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, together with more experienced partners.

Statoil is also increasing its presence in the sector and last month secured a lease to build a wind farm offshore New York.

Energy companies Avangrid Inc and Enbridge Inc were also among the shortlisted firms.