FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell sells parts of Norwegian downstream business to Finland's ST1
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 18, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Shell sells parts of Norwegian downstream business to Finland's ST1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo for Shell is seen on a garage forecourt in central London March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it had sold parts of its Norwegian downstream business to Finnish fuel firm ST1 for an undisclosed sum, further divesting parts of its downstream activities.

ST1 will take over Shell’s Norwegian retail, commercial fuels and supply and distribution businesses, while Shell’s aviation business in Norway will become a 50-50 joint venture with ST1.

The deal is expected to close next year, pending regulatory approval.

The sale follows Shell’s downstream divestments through refinery sales in Britain, Germany, France, Norway and the Czech Republic as the oil major seeks to cut costs in a weak oil price environment.

ST1 already operates Shell-branded petrol stations in Finland and Sweden. The deal announced on Thursday includes an agreement to continue operating Shell’s Norwegian assets under its brand.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.