Shell Canada issues all clear after Sarnia refinery spill

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Shell Canada issued an all clear following a spill into the St. Clair river from its Sarnia, Ontario, manufacturing center, according a notice with Ontario’s Sarnia-Lambton Network Alert System on Tuesday.

The company said there was a hydrocarbon leak totaling 300 milliliters at the facility on Tuesday with some oily water making its way into the nearby St. Clair River.

Shell personnel are on the scene deploying a boom to ensure the product is contained and recovered and Ontario’s Ministry of Environment has been notified about the incident, a Shell spokesman said.

The company runs the 75,000 barrel-per-day Corunna refinery in Sarnia.