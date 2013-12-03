FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Canada issues all clear after Sarnia refinery spill
#Environment
December 3, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Shell Canada issues all clear after Sarnia refinery spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Shell petrol station sign is reflected in a puddle in London April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Shell Canada issued an all clear following a spill into the St. Clair river from its Sarnia, Ontario, manufacturing center, according a notice with Ontario’s Sarnia-Lambton Network Alert System on Tuesday.

The company said there was a hydrocarbon leak totaling 300 milliliters at the facility on Tuesday with some oily water making its way into the nearby St. Clair River.

Shell personnel are on the scene deploying a boom to ensure the product is contained and recovered and Ontario’s Ministry of Environment has been notified about the incident, a Shell spokesman said.

The company runs the 75,000 barrel-per-day Corunna refinery in Sarnia.

Reporting by Nia Williams and Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; editing by Steve Orlofsky, G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
