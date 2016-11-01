FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Shell selling two assets in U.S. Permian basin: CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 1, 2016 / 3:11 PM / in 10 months

Shell selling two assets in U.S. Permian basin: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016.Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is selling two small land packages in the U.S. Permian Basin but will also consider acquisitions in the oil-rich West Texas province, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said on Tuesday.

Shell, which is in the midst of a $30 billion disposal program to pay for its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group, will remain a key future engine of growth, Henry said on an analysts call.

"The Permian is the crown jewel. Not just in terms of value and quality of the asset but also the capability that is being developed there," he said.

The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas company has 12 billion barrels in U.S. and Argentina shale resources, he said.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.