Nickel miner Sherritt eyes spending, not production cuts

TORONTO (Reuters) - Sherritt International will mull further spending cuts if depressed nickel and oil prices stay low, but will not consider curtailing nickel output, the Canadian company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Sherritt, which has joint-venture nickel mines in Madagascar and Cuba, would not consider a cutback because its production costs are in the bottom half of the cost curve, CEO David Pathe said in an interview, and could eventually be in the bottom quartile.

Nickel, used mainly to make stainless steel, has been hurt by a supply glut and softer demand from China, the largest consumer of the metal.

A long-anticipated supply deficit has failed to materialize, Sherritt said, but short-term speculation is also to blame for a recent six-year low in prices.

“At current nickel prices, more than half the industry is underwater on a cash margin basis, never mind their sustaining capital and financing requirements,” Pathe said on a conference call with analysts. “And that’s not a situation that can persist indefinitely.”

Sherritt’s cash cost to produce a pound of nickel in the second quarter fell to $5.48 at Ambatovy and $4.12 at Moa.

The average realized price for nickel dropped some 19 percent to $7.13 per pound, the company said, as benchmark nickel prices fell 3.34 percent in the April-June quarter.

BMO Capital Markets has a “lower for longer” outlook on commodities, tied to anemic global growth, a slowdown in China, and modest supply cuts. It recently made sharp cuts to nickel price estimates, citing significant smelter capacity that can easily fill any gaps in demand.

Sherritt cut its 2015 nickel production at Ambatovy to 45,000-48,000 tonnes from 47,000-52,000 tonnes, reflecting operating challenges from strikes and equipment problems.

The company said it now sees 2015 contributions of $100-$135 million to Ambatovy, up from a previous $50-$100 million estimate, as low spot nickel prices affect debt service obligations.

As an offset, Sherritt will eye further spending cuts.

For 2015, it already cut capital spending to C$195 million ($150.87 million) from C$210 million, reflecting lower oil and gas spending, to C$81 million from C$96 million.

“We are going to expect our oil and gas business to live within its means,” Chief Financial Officer Dean Chambers told analysts. “We may be in a position where we are having to make some decisions in terms of preserving short-term liquidity at the expense of longer-term production.”