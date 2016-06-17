Putin says U.S. missile shield is a 'great danger'

(Reuters) - Russia views the U.S. missile shield in eastern Europe as a “great danger” and Moscow will be forced to respond by enhancing its missile strike capability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
“We will perfect our missile strike capability, to preserve balance, only because of that,” Putin told leaders of international media organizations at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
