Israel's Shikun & Binui consortium wins $1 billion Texas road deal

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Shikun & Binui (SKBN.TA), Israel’s largest construction group, said on Sunday it is part of a group that won a contract to build high speed toll lanes in Texas in a deal estimated at more than $1 billion.

Shikun’s stake in the Blueridge Transportation Group is about 40 percent, although that could fall to 15-25 percent by the close.

Under the contract from the Texas Department of Construction, the consortium will plan, build, finance, operate and maintain high-speed toll lanes and other infrastructure in the Houston area, Shikun said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Construction is expected to take three years while the group will maintain the road for another 49 years, it noted.