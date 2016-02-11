Search to resume for data recorder of sunken cargo ship El Faro

A life preserver ring from the cargo ship El Faro is pictured in this still image from a October 4, 2015 U.S. Coast Guard handout video. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. authorities will try again to recover key evidence from the sinking of the El Faro cargo ship that killed 33 sailors, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

The mission, to begin in April and last about two weeks, comes after an earlier search effort failed to find a voyage data recorder that could shed light on the El Faro’s final hours before sinking in a hurricane off the Bahamas on Oct. 1.

“The voyage data recorder may hold vital information about the challenges encountered by the crew in trying to save the ship,” NTSB Chairman Christopher A. Hart said in a statement.

The El Faro sank during a weekly cargo run between Florida and Puerto Rico. The crew of 28 Americans and 5 Poles died in the worst cargo shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more than three decades.

The voyage data recorder, similar to an airplane’s black box, may contain the last 12 hours of engine orders and other communications.

The NTSB said it also sought a more detailed survey of the shipwreck.