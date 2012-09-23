STX Dalian yard inks $330 million container deal

SEOUL (Reuters) - STX Dalian Shipbuilding Complex, the Chinese shipyard of South Korea’s STX Offshore & Shipbuilding 067250.KS, has inked a $330 million deal to supply four 9,200-TEU sized container ships to China International Marine Containers (CIMC) (000039.SZ), STX said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the contract signed on Saturday, the four container carriers will be delivered to CIMC based in Shenzhen, Guangdong by 2014 after being built at the STX yard in Dalian.

France’s shipping giant CMA CGM S.A. CMACG.UL will charter the twenty-foot-equivalent-units sized containerships from CIMC, according to the STX statement.

The new STX-CIMC deal brought to $2.2 billion the overall amount of orders received by STX Dalian this year, leaving a backlog of orders worth $4.4 billion in total, which will make the shipyard busy for two years at least, the statement added.