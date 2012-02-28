FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US truck tonnage index dips after record rise-ATA
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-US truck tonnage index dips after record rise-ATA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tonnage down 4 pct in January vs December
    * Non-seasonal index down 3.5 pct in Jan Vs. Dec
    * December index revised, up 6.4 pct in Dec Vs. Nov.

 (Updates throughout)	
    Feb 28 (Reuters) - The index that tracks tonnage
hauled by American trucks fell in January after it came off
record highs in December, the American Trucking
Associations(ATA) said on Tuesday. 	
    The advance seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index
fell 4 percent in January, the association said.	
    "I'm not surprised that tonnage fell... simply due to the
fact that December was so strong," ATA Chief Economist Bob
Costello said in a note.	
    He added initial reports show the freight business was
strong in February.	
    Last month, ATA reported a 13-year high increase in annual
freight tonnage in 2011, triggered by a large increase in
December, on the back of strong growth in U.S. manufacturing.	
    The Associations subsequently revised the index covering the
past five years and recorded a 6.4 percent increase in December
tonnage compared with levels in November, the highest monthly
rise since January 2005. 	
    The not-seasonally adjusted index fell 3.5 percent in
January compared with December, ATA added.	
    Analysts track the trade group's tonnage index to gauge the
health of U.S. manufacturing and, particularly, the strength of
diesel demand. 	
    About 67 percent of all tonnage in the United States is
hauled on trucks, according to the ATA, which calculates the
tonnage index based on surveys from its members. 	
	
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)

