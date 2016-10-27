Smoke is blown from a cargo ship off the coast of Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain at dawn October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

LONDON The United Nations' shipping agency on Thursday set global regulations to limit the amount of sulfur emissions from vessels which will come into force from 2020.

A session of the International Maritime Organization's Marine Environment Protection Committee in London set the new regulations, which will see sulfur emissions fall from the current maximum of 3.5 percent of fuel content to 0.5 percent.

The shipping industry is by far the world's biggest emitter of sulfur, with the sulfur oxide content in heavy fuel oil up to 3,500 times higher than the latest European diesel standards for vehicles.

