A tanker arrives in the Houston Ship Channel (background) in Houston, Texas in this March 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - A portion of the Houston Ship Channel was briefly closed to vessel traffic on Friday following a fire on a tug boat moored at the LyondellBasell refinery, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Ship Channel with a safety zone near Interstate 610 was closed from 12:15 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

The tugboat, San Gabriel, was moored next to an empty sulfur barge when it caught fire and the crew members were able to evacuate safely, the coast guard said.